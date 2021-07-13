If you’re not depressed enough about the state of the United States, HBO Max has a fictional series about a modern civil war to keep you down. Some folks love psychological punishment, so the upcoming DMZ limited series, based on the comic series of the same name, should be perfect for all of you mental masochists.

The series has announced more of its core cast, according to Deadline. Stars Rosario Dawson (Daredevil) and Benjamin Bratt (Coco) had previously been announced, but joining them will be Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar), Mamie Gummer (True Detective), Nora Dunn (The Big Leap), Henry G. Sanders (Queen Sugar), Venus Ariel (NCIS: New Orleans), Jade Wu (Luke Cage), Rey Gallegos (Animal Kingdom), Agam Darshi (Funny Boy), and Juani Feliz (Harlem).

DMZ is set in a near future where America is caught up in a bitter civil war. Manhattan is a demilitarized zone (DMZ), isolated from the rest of the world. The limited series chronicles the journey of medic Alma Ortega (Dawson) to find the son she lost during the evacuation of New York City. Making that all the more difficult is Parco Delgado (Bratt), the popular and violent leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule this new world and is ruthless in his methods. It’s a little bit Escape from New York, a little bit Mad Max.

The limited television series is based on the DC comic of the same name, which ran 72 issues under the Vertigo imprint from 2005-2012.

A Roster of Roles for the ‘DMZ’

In the announcement, HBO detailed the roles of each of its new cast members. Ariel will play a series regular role as Nico, a foul-mouthed, mischievious scavenger. Wesley will play Athena, an operative for the separatist Free States of America. Wu plays Susie, a former revolutionary. Dunn will play Oona, a nearly-mythical figure who oversees an all-female commune and controls the most valuable asset in the DMZ – its water supply.

Gallegos will play Cesar, a devoted consigliere who will stop at nothing to secure his gang’s standing in the DMZ. Gummer portrays Rose, a medic who tirelessly cares for the ill and injured residents of the zone. Darshi plays Franklin, one of the only smugglers who can get people in or out of the DMZ. Feliz will play the fiery Carmen, the fearless partner to the biggest baddie in the DMZ. Sanders will portray Cedric, a straight-shooter who only cares about protecting his grandson.

On top of the cast additions, filmmaker Ernest Dickerson (Bosch) and Emmy winner Carly Wray (Watchmen) have joined the creative team. Dickerson will direct and executive produce three episodes of the four-part series. Ava DuVernay directed the first episode and executive produces the series. Wray has joined the writing team and will serve as co-executive producer on the limited series, working alongisde showrunner Roberto Patino, who also wrote the pilot episode.

There’s no release date yet, but there’s sure to be more announcements about this colossally bad time in the near future!