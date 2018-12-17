Mondo is set to bring some terrifying tunes to your turntables with their The Autopsy of Jane Doe vinyl soundtrack release. Featuring the score from the creepy, clever 2016 indie horror flick, the Autopsy of Jane Doe vinyl is the perfect disc to spin when you’re trapped inside the sprawling, dark-cornered basement of a funeral home. Or anywhere, really.

Get the full, exclusive details on the Autopsy of Jane Doe vinyl soundtrack below.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

The 2016 creeper The Autopsy of Jane Doe may not have received as much as hype as other recent horror films like It Follows, The Babadook and Hereditary, but it deserves just as much attention. Directed by André Øvredal – who is helming the upcoming Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark movie – Jane Doe is a slow-burn horror show that understands a foreboding atmosphere goes a long way. The story follows a father and son mortician team tasked with performing an emergency, late-night autopsy on the unidentified corpse of a young woman. As the night ticks on, it becomes abundantly clear that this is no normal dead body, and something malevolent is afoot.

Autopsy of Jane Doe Score

The score by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans reflects the film as a whole: full of creeping dread, building and building towards something terrifying. And now Mondo is bringing it to you on vinyl. Here are the details on the packaging:

The package was designed by Jay Shaw, and we wanted to really give you a sense of the movie when you open it. The record is clear with blue and red veins swirling round Jane Doe’s heart, and is housed in a triple foldout gatefold that requires you to perform some surgery to get to the vinyl. The whole package is rounded out in a body bag

“We fell in love with this film (and score) when we saw it at Fantastic Fest in 2016, and we just knew we had to release the score to what is one of our favourite horror films of the last 10 years,” said Spencer Hickman, Mondo Head of Music. “We asked Jay Shaw to design the packaging and after spending a month or so bouncing ideas off each other we came up with the most fitting (and grotesque) package that we could for the film.”

Mondo has also put together what might be the best unboxing video of all time to give you a better look at the vinyl release.

Autopsy of Jane Doe Vinyl Unboxing Video

The vinyl goes on sale at mondotees.com on December 19, 2018. You can find the track list below.

THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Music written and performed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans.

Package design by Jay Shaw.

Mondo webstore exclusive – Pressed on 180 Gram Clear vinyl with Red and Blue Veins (Strictly limited to 700 copies – one copy per person).

Retail version – Pressed on 180 Gram Translucent Pink vinyl (available at select record stores)

Both versions housed inside a triple gatefold sleeve and complete with a body bag.

$32

1. Jane Doe 1:19

2. Tilden 1:23

3. Torn up Inside 0:45

4. Stage 3 2:26

5. Lights Out 1:50

6. A Visitor 0:25

7. Grabbed 1:05

8. Face Cloth 1:25

9. Trapped 1:42

10. Tingling 1:55

11. Come Back for Me 1:41

12. Into the Smoke 1:28

13. The Smoke 0:39

14. Back to Jane 0:28

15. Hair Cut 3:50

16. This Is Her Revenge 4:03

17. Stigmata 2:00

18. Let Me Help You 1:29

19. Aftermath 2:37

20. Credits 1 3:25

21. Credits 2 1:46