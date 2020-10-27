This year, the creative production company, retail shop and art gallery known as iam8bit is celebrating its 15th anniversary, and as part of the celebration, they’re releasing some limited edition artwork from some of their favorite artists. This week, it’s Peter Santa-Maria, aka Attack Peter, who has delivered a set of four ukiyo-inspired prints of each of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Check them out below, and find out when and where you can get them.

Attack Peter Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Prints

These are what are known as linoleum block prints, which are created by using a printmaking technique where the image is carved out of a sheet of linoleum and then impressed on to paper by either hand or machine. For these four prints, Attack Peter designed, carved, and printed each piece by hand, using a roller to apply ink to the linoleum and then printing each directly to achieve his signature style. You can see how it works right here:

These are described as being “super limited edition,” but the e-mail the iambit sent out about these prints also says they’re a timed edition that will be available starting on Tuesday, October 27 at 10:00 A.M. PT and running through November 10. At the same time, the e-mail also says that these four super limited edition 18×24 linoleum block prints on 20×30 Nepalese Lotka paper with deckled edges only have editions of 75 each, signed, stamped, and hand-numbered by the artist. So we’re not entirely sure how that’s a timed edition. Perhaps it will be explained more clearly when the prints go on sale.

There was no price included with the announcement of the prints, so if you’re interested in getting your hands on these unique prints, you’ll just have to hit up the iam8bit website in order to find out how much they’re going to cost you and what this whole “super limited edition” business is all about.