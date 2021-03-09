As if the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t enough to deal with last year, the United States also had to confront the threat of a potential invasion of murder hornets. While that might sound like the premise of a B-movie from the 1950s, it was a very worrisome situation when these bee-slaughtering insects typically found in Japan were suddenly spotted in America. It’s a fascinating subject for Discovery+ to cover in a new documentary called Attack of the Murder Hornets, and we have an exclusive clip for you to watch.

Attack of the Murder Hornets Clip

In our exclusive Attack of the Murder Hornets clip, New York Times reporter Mike Baker recalls researching the Asian Giant Hornet when the first stories of their arrival in the US emerged in the spring. Though “murder hornets” became the name that stuck when these bugs made headlines across the country, Baker also heard it referred to as the “yak killer.” Baker was never able to track down exactly where that came from, but then he stumbled upon the more common name in Japan, and “murder hornet” became one of the most terrifying phrases of 2020.

From there, the clip dives into a variety of news clips and coverage showing off the insect that threatened to spread across the United States if scientists weren’t able to find their nests in Washington state. And in case you didn’t get to see it last year, there’s plenty of horrifying footage of this hornet tearing bees apart. You’ll see quickly how these things can behead 20 bees in a minute. In fact, a small group of hornets can destroy a hive of 30,000 bees in just 90 minutes.

Attack of the Murder Hornets comes from director Michael Paul (Best Worst Movie, The American Scream) and is available right now on the new streaming service discovery+. It’s part of Discovery’s Undiscovered documentary series with films that explore various mysteries from throughout history.

Here’s the official synopsis for Attack of the Murder Hornets: