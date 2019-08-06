Donald Glover‘s multi-Emmy Award-winning show Atlanta has been renewed for a fourth season at FX, long before its third season even arrives on the cable channel.

The series – a comedy/drama hybrid which was compared to Twin Peaks in the lead-up to its premiere but is actually unlike anything else on television – will now film both its third and fourth seasons starting this spring.

TVLine brings news about the Atlanta season 4 renewal, and the fact that production on seasons 3 and 4 will commence in the spring. It’s unclear if the seasons will be shot simultaneously or back-to-back, but perhaps it will be a combination of both, like how the Russo brothers shot Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Both the third and fourth seasons will consist of eight episodes each. The first season was made up of ten episodes, while season 2 had eleven.

I’m glad to see Glover and his collaborators take a “less is more” approach here, because Atlanta‘s unique tone seems like it would be difficult to sustain in the long run with increased episode counts. By dropping the count to eight episodes each over the next two seasons and adopting the model often used by British TV shows, it should help prevent Atlanta from running out of steam too early.

Donald Glover stars in the show alongside Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz. Glover created and executive produces the series, and fellow executive producers include Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover, and Hiro Murai, the latter of whom has directed several episodes and has become one of the hottest directors working in television today.

FX’s entertainment chief Eric Schrier released a statement about the renewal: