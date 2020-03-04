As the Fresh Off the Boat team disembarks from the groundbreaking ABC sitcom after six seasons, several of them are preparing to develop another Asian-American-led comedy on Freeform. Fresh Off the Boat executive producers Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan are teaming up with series writer and co-producer Cindy Fang to develop Asian Descent at Freeform, a dark comedy about an aspiring musician who moves back home with her immigrant parents.

Variety reports that Fresh Off the Boat executive producers Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan and Fresh Off the Boat writer and co-producer Cindy Fang are developing the Freeform comedy series Asian Descent. Fang is writing the new series while Mar and Kasdan are on board as executive producers.

Described as a “dark comedy,” Asian Descent follows “an aspiring musician who sets aside her dreams and pride by moving back home with her immigrant parents and leans on her high school friends to figure out the next chapter of her life.”

Fang worked as a writer and story editor on Fresh Off the Boat for three seasons, stepping up to the role of co-producer for its sixth and final season. Fresh Off the Boat was a watershed moment for Asian-American representation on the small screen, paving the way for movies like Crazy Rich Asians (which Fresh Off the Boat breakout Constance Wu starred in) and more. Based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Huang, it was the first series to feature a cast of primarily Asian-American actors in over 20 years. And it looks like Fang and executive producing team Mar and Kasdan won’t let another 20-plus year gap happen with the upcoming Asian Descent, a series that sounds like it will be a more mature and edgy comedy than the ABC sitcom, following the trials of a young Asian-American woman who makes a reluctant homecoming.

No cast or premiere date has yet been set for Asian Descent. Fox 21 Television Studios will produce.