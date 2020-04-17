Earlier this month, Disney made the surprise move of pulling its next big-budget children’s fantasy movie from theatrical release. Artemis Fowl might have been the next family franchise for the House of Mouse, but instead, it’s going straight to Disney+. And now, Disney has revealed a June 12 Disney+ release date for Artemis Fowl with a new teaser.

Artemis Fowl Release Date Teaser

Artemis Fowl was primed to be the next big family franchise for Disney — at least, that’s what it appeared to be, at first. Based on a series of beloved children’s novels by Eoin Colfer, with a built-in audience who had grown up with the sinister child genius, Artemis Fowl could have been the next Harry Potter if Disney played their cards right. Unfortunately, its upcoming Disney+ release was only the natural end-point for a series of baffling creative decisions that rendered the character unrecognizable from the one we met in the books.

I can’t begin to break down how much of a departure Disney’s Artemis Fowl is from the original books. Colfer’s 2001 novel, which kicked off a series that is still ongoing, introduced a protagonist who was essentially a villain: engaging in kidnapping, extortion, and all kinds of dastardly deeds before he starts to grow a conscience. And he was only 12 years old. Instead, the Disney Artemis Fowl seems to set up the 12-year-old “criminal mastermind” as a sort of superhero who gathers a team of fairy tale creatures to wage a war, or something. It’s a profound betrayal for any Artemis Fowl fan, who would likely have torn down the film once it had hit theaters. As for those unfamiliar with the source material? They would likely not turn up to the theater for this generic Harry Potter knock-off (even though the books at the time were an edgy alternative to the boy wizard). I get the feeling that Disney is cutting their losses and avoiding a potential box office disaster by dropping Artemis Fowl on Disney+ on June 12. This way, fans can only be angry online and Disney can get some unsuspecting Disney+ subscribers to stumble upon Artemis Fowl.

Here is the synopsis for Artemis Fowl:

Based on the best-selling young adult book by Eoin Colfer, “Artemis Fowl” delivers a big cinema-sized experience for audiences of all ages to experience for the first time on Disney+ in the comfort of their homes. From director Kenneth Branagh, it is a fantastical epic adventure, resplendent with beautiful landscapes and spectacular visual effects that will transport viewers to magical new worlds. “Artemis Fowl” stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

Artemis Fowl will stream exclusively on Disney + beginning Friday, June 12, 2020.