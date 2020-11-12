Towards the end of the summer, Arnold Schwarzenegger was attached to star in a new spy series from Skydance. The project will mark the first major scripted television project for the action star, who has mostly laid low on the big screen in recent years, with the exception of Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019. So it only makes sense that the new series will arrive on the biggest streaming service around: Netflix is in the midst of striking a deal to pick up the untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger spy series.

Deadline has word on the Arnold Schwarzegger spy series landing at Netflix. Though the deal is still being worked out, Netflix would give the project a script-to-series order, which means the streaming service would skip the pilot stage and start making a full season for the series if they like the script enough.

Details on the show’s plot are slim, but it’s been described as a global spy adventure with a father and daughter at the center of the story. In a perfect world, this would be a True Lies series that brought back Eliza Dushku to work with Schwarzenegger, but James Cameron is too busy trying to drown people for the Avatar sequels.

Monica Barbaro, who has appeared in Chicago P.D. and crossed over into Chicago Justice, is attached to play Schwarzenegger’s daughter. It seems like she’s on the rise with a role in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, as well as Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas series. Joining Schwarzenegger in a major Netflix series will certainly help raise her profile even more.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost will be executive producing the series along with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Show creator Nick Santora is best known for Scorpion on CBS and is slated to be showrunner on the Jack Reacher series that Skydance has in the works at Amazon. Santora will also be executive producing.

Aside from two Terminator movies, Schwarzenegger has limited his recent appearances to a couple low key releases like Maggie and Killing Gunther, but with a full-fledged action series like this, it appears he’s eager to get back in the spotlight. The actor just recently underwent heart surgery to have his aortic valve replaced at the Cleveland Clinic medical center in Ohio, but the procedure went well and he’s doing fine. Hopefully it will give him plenty more years to keep his action status alive.