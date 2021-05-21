Army of the Dead hits Netflix today, and the streamer is rolling out the big guns for the new Zack Snyder release. Fans can get more undead goodness with a behind-the-scenes special feature that delves into the making of the film, and it’s available to stream on Netflix now.

Once fans are done watching Army of the Dead, they can immediately flip on the making-of documentary, titled Creating an Army of the Undead, which Netflix released today, timed to the highly anticipated streaming premiere of Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie.

Here’s the synopsis for the Creating an Army of the Undead making-of mini-documentary:

At almost thirty minutes in length, Creating an Army of The Dead features in-depth interviews with the cast and filmmakers, including Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Garret Dillahunt, Huma S. Qureshi, Visual Effects Supervisor Marcus Taormina, Costume Designer Stephanie Porter, Production Designer Julie Berghoff and more. Zack Snyder and the team on Army of The Dead will take you behind-the-scenes and discuss how the film came to life in a post apocalyptic Las Vegas – diving into the wild stunts, groundbreaking effects and the evolution of the zombie genre overall.

In the special feature, the cast and crew of Army of the Dead describe what it was like bringing to life Zack Snyder’s vision of a zombie-overrun Las Vegas, from creating zombie showgirls and Elvis impersonators, to creating the CGI zombie tiger that is, yes, based on Carole Baskin’s tiger. Cast members Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt show up to talk about the movie and working with Snyder. In fact, the special feature is mostly full of praise for Zack Snyder and his craft, especially in how he’s involved with every aspect of the production, as the director, co-writer, producer, and director of photography on Army of the Dead.

“Zack touches every part of the development [of the movie],” producer Wesley Coller says in the special feature.

You can watch Creating an Army of the Undead here with your Netflix account. Army of the Dead is streaming now on Netflix and is playing in select theaters.