Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, Netflix’s anime spin-off series of Zack Snyder‘s upcoming zombie action heist movie, has recruited quite a few Hollywood stars to battle the undead. Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater, and Vanessa Hudgens are among the big names to join the Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas cast, joining already-announced stars like Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro.

Deadline reports that Netflix is building an impressive army of Hollywood stars to voice the characters in Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, an anime spin-off series from Jay Oliva (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns). Joe Manganiello (Justice League), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Harry Lennix (The Blacklist), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick … Boom!), Yetide Badaki (American Gods), Christina Wren (Man of Steel), Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop), Jena Malone (Antebellum) and Nolan North (Star Trek: Lower Decks) are announced as the new cast members of the Netflix anime series.

They will join stars Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell in the new anime series executive produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller from The Stone Quarry as well as Jay Olivia and Shay Hatten.

The spin-off series, which will be animated by Meduzarts Animation Studio, focuses on the origin story of Scott (Bautista) and his crew as they attempt to survive the mysterious zombie outbreak in Las Vegas. Manganiello will star as Rose, Slater as Torrance, Lennis as Boorman, Butler as Chen, Chalotra as Lucilia and Hudgens as Willow. Malone, Badaki, Wren, Barbaro and North will play Zeta, Queen Meeru, Nicole, Meagan and Clemenson, respectively. Snyder will direct the first two episodes of the anime series.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is part of Netflix’s various projects expanding the Army of the Dead universe, which also includes a prequel film directed by and starring Army of the Dead actor Matthias Schweighöfer, in an origin story for his character “Ludwig Dieter.”

It’s a bit of a gamble for Netflix to stake so much on a film that hasn’t even been released yet, but they’re probably depending on Snyder’s avid fanbase to turn out in droves — after all their demands for the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League resulted in a massive HBO Max project. Snyder himself said in a press release, “I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army of the Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation. It’s been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do.”