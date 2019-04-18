Zack Snyder is returning to zombie movies with the Netflix film Army of the Dead, set to star Dave Bautista. The story focuses on a heist in Las Vegas in the midst of a zombie outbreak – sort of like Ocean’s 11, with the walking dead. New info on the Army of the Dead characters has crawled its way online, offering a little more insight into what Snyder has in store with his next film.

Mr. Zack Snyder gets a lot of guff from certain film critics, and I’ll freely admit that I’m not a fan of his superhero flicks. The one Snyder movie I love, however, is his Dawn of the Dead remake. Which makes me genuinely excited for his next film, Army of the Dead. Perhaps returning to the zombie subgenre will turn me back into a Snyder fan – stranger things have happened! Army of the Dead is both a zombie movie and a heist film, which is both silly and amazing. The question you might ask is, “Why would anyone be interested in stealing money during the apocalypse?” I don’t have an answer to that question, but perhaps Zack Snyder does.

While we await that answer, here’s some information we can latch onto. The Observer has revealed a list of Army of the Dead characters, along with their specific character traits. This is the type of character breakdown sheet provided to actors hoping to audition for the film in question, and it’s worth noting that sometimes these details change as the film’s production progresses. For now, though, here are the individuals we’re likely to encounter in Army of the Dead:

Scott (40s-50s): Dry witted, thoughtful. Estranged from his family. (Lead)

Kate (Early 20s): Taciturn, hard-working, driven. She is Scott’s daughter, but estranged from her father. She is a volunteer with the World Health Organization. (Lead).

Vanderohe (30s-40s): Strong as a beast, with muscles bulging out of his tight T-shirt, this guy is a “badass,” but also good-humored. Known for his expertise when it comes to killing zombies. He has a philosophical approach to life to counteract his emotional scars from what he witnessed in the war. (Lead).

Frank Peters (50s-60s): He is a “cool-as-hell older dude with slicked-back gray hair and aviators.” A chopper pilot, brought on board to transport the team into the zombie-held territory. (Lead).

Lilly (Late 20s-30s): Restless, a tough cookie, also known as the Coyote, helping those, who, for whatever reason, need to get back inside the zombie stronghold. She’s canny and crafty, with all the skills to survive in the most hostile of environments. (Lead).

Cruz (Female, late 30s-40s): Latina, a mechanic, owner of a body shop. Hard-drinking and tough-talking, she’s more than happy to join the mission into the zombie stronghold, but it’s not for the money. (Lead).

Ludwig Dieter (Male, 20s): A scrawny Swiss-German kid and master safe-cracker. He has broken into more high security vaults than anybody else in the world. Dieter is the only one who is vocally excited about the mission and considers the upcoming adventure real “fun.” (Lead).

Reggie (20s): “Tough as can be—jacked, stacked and cool.” He, too, is a member of the team whose primary role is straight-up zombie killer. (Supporting).

Adeline (30s): Disenfranchised immigrant, a refugee, she’s a single mom with two young children, willing to do anything to keep her kids safe. (Lead).

Burt Cummings (30s): Thin, with a “porny mustache,” greasy-haired, this guy is a tobacco-chewing, self-important jerk, cocky and alienating, who is taking advantage of the power he has obtained over the refugees. (Lead).

Mikey Guzman (30s): Fearless, highly capable, he is a sharp-shooter, able to kill multiple zombies with a single shot. He is looking for the one big score that will change his life. (Supporting).

Martin (30s): A Ray-Ban wearing fellow in a suit, he is right-hand-man to billionaire Hunter Bly. Former head of security at Blye’s Las Vegas casino. No one is quite sure of his motivations. (Lead).

Dave Bautista is reportedly playing Scott, so that’s one character you can scratch off this list. The rest are still up for grabs. Feel free to tag yourself – I’m Frank Peters, the “cool-as-hell older dude with slicked-back gray hair and aviators.”

Army of the Dead is set in the aftermath of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, and follows “a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.” Again: this is rather silly, and I am here for it.