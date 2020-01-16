Aquaman director James Wan is returning to Atlantis sooner than expected. Not only will Wan helm the eventual Aquaman sequel, he’s also executive producing an Aquaman animated mini-series set to make a splash on HBO Max. The series, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, will have standalone episodes that sound as if they take place after the events of the live-action Aquaman movie.

The series begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he’s got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident!

“This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit, we are certain Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”

I’m a big fan of the live-action Aquaman movie. Yes, I know it’s very silly – but that silliness is what makes it so endearing. Wan’s movie wasn’t afraid to swing for the fences and go all-in on big, weird world-building. And how can you not love a movie that has a title card spelled out of fish?

It’s unclear how directly King of Atlantis will tie into the movie, or if it might set-up elements for the eventual Aquaman sequel, or the spin-off movie The Trench. And questions linger: will movie cast members, like Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, return to voice their animated counterparts? We shall see. The series is executive produced by James Wan, Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home), Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

No premiere date has been announced yet, but HBO Max is set to launch in May 2020.