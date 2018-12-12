There will soon be a big blockbuster battle for Christmas audiences. Mary Poppins Returns will get a bit of a head start on December 19, but two days later, Bumblebee and Aquaman will go head-to-head, hoping to pull in all the families home for the holidays.

In an effort to convince audiences to head to theaters on December 21, new Aquaman and Bumblebee clips have surfaced online. The Aquaman clip features Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) battling monsters from the Mariana Trench while the Bumblebee clip has Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) and her friend Memo (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) inadvertently running from the police as their Autobot buddy decides to make a run for it with the two of them inside.

Aquaman Clip

The Aquaman clip is pretty gnarly, and it has director James Wan’s horror sensibilities all around it. The monsters look like a gangly version of Venom, but with a bunch of sharp spikes and fins attached to their limbs and back. There’s not much battling to be done here except Arthur knocking one of these creatures into the ocean, and it seems like there are just too many of them to be dealt with. Why these creatures didn’t show up in James Cameron’s documentary about the Mariana Trench is beyond me.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.

Aquaman has early screenings this weekend for Amazon Prime members, but otherwise arrives on December 21.

Bumblebee Clip

Next up, a Bumblebee clip shows off some cool Transformers action as the titular Autobot tries to evade a pursuing police officer through a tunnel (the same tunnel from movies like Back to the Future Part II and Who Framed Roger Rabbit). We get to see Bumblebee do some clever maneuvering and shapeshifting in the chase, including hopping around the tunnel itself, all while keeping Charlie and Memo safe and concealed. Though it’s not quite as cool as this Bumblebee transformation.

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot seeks refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie, on the brink of turning 18 years old and trying to find her place in the world, soon discovers the battle-scarred and broken Bumblebee. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen.

Bumblebee opens on December 21, 2018.