Pilou Asbaek, who played horny pirate Euron Greyjoy on Game of Thrones, is setting his sights on more aquatic adventure with Aquaman 2. The actor is in talks to join the cast of the James Wan-directed film, which will bring back Jason Momoa as the lead. As is usually the case with this sort of casting news, we have no idea who Asbaek is playing just yet. But the fact that his casting is being talked about at all suggests that pre-production work on Aquaman 2 is starting to pick up.

James Wan, who directed the first Aquaman, is back in the director’s chair, and Jason Momoa and Amber Heard are both expected to return. It’s not entirely clear who else might be back, though – Nicole Kidman? Patrick Wilson? Willem Dafoe? Yahya Abdul-Mateen II? The octopus that plays the drums? There’s a good chance some of these folks will be back, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The first Aquaman is, in my humble opinion, the best DCEU film. James Wan took a character that many had written off as a joke over the years and turned him into a lovable himbo caught up in a big, sweeping, world-building adventure. So many modern superhero movies are afraid to get silly, but not Aquaman. So many modern superhero movies are afraid to embrace bright, colorful imagery, but not Aquaman. So many modern superhero movies are afraid to have Nicole Kidman dress up like a sea monster, but not Aquaman. People ride around on sharks, and the sharks roar like lions – how can you not love a movie with stuff like that? I liked Zack Snyder’s Justice League but watching Snyder’s moody, miserable, constantly angry Aquaman had me pining for the silly hijinks of Wan’s movie and his goofy take on the character. What I’m saying here is I love Aquaman, god damn it, and I can’t wait for the sequel.

Wan will direct Aquaman 2 and produce along with Peter Safran. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the first film, is handling the script. The plan is to start filming this June with a December 16, 2022 release date currently in place.