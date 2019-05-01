Francis Ford Coppola‘s Apocalypse Now: Final Cut is coming to theaters and 4K Blu-ray this August. Can’t wait that long? Maybe this trailer will hold you over until then. Coppola went back and reworked his acclaimed Vietnam War epic, putting together something that’s longer than the theatrical cut, but shorter than the Apocalypse Now Redux edition. Watch the Apocalypse Now Final Cut trailer below.

Apocalypse Now Final Cut Trailer

There’s a reason Apocalypse Now remains a classic: it’s one of the best movies ever made. And it’s not even Francis Ford Coppola’s best movie. In his early career, Coppola was unparalleled, pumping out incredible works of art that still hold up to this day. Apocalypse Now went through several different cuts – primarily because Coppola ended up shooting over a million feet of film during the troubled production.

In 2001, Coppola restored much of the excised footage for a new version of the movie – Apocalypse Now Redux. But he still wasn’t satisified. “When asked which version I personally wanted to be shown, I often felt that the original 1979 was too abruptly shortened, and Redux was too long, and settled on what I now felt was the perfect version,” Coppola said recently. That “perfect version” is Apocalypse Now: Final Cut.

Coppola showed this version this week at the Tribeca Film Festival. Those of us unable to catch it there are in luck, though: the new cut will arrive in theaters and on Blu-ray this summer. Ahead of that release, we have the new trailer above. As you might expect, it looks great – this cut was restored from the original negative for the first time ever, and uses Dolby Vision HDR, which can “deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker.”

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut hits theaters on August 15; 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K disc, plus three Blu-ray discs and Digital copy) and on Digital 4K Ultra HD on August 27. A full list of special features for the home media release is below.

4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary by Director Francis Ford Coppola



BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Disc One Audio Commentary by Director Francis Ford Coppola

Disc Two An Interview with John Milius A Conversation with Martin Sheen and Francis Ford Coppola “Fred Roos: Casting Apocalypse ” Featurette The Mercury Theatre on the Air: Heart of Darkness – November 6, 1938 “The Hollow Men” Featurette Monkey Sampan “Lost Scene” Additional Scenes “Destruction of the Kurtz Compound” End Credits (with Non-Optional Audio Commentary by Francis Ford Coppola) “The Birth of 5.1 Sound” Featurette “Ghost Helicopter Flyover” Sound Effects Demonstration “The Synthesizer Soundtrack” Article by Bob Moog “A Million Feet of Film: The Editing of Apocalypse Now ” Featurette “Heard Any Good Movies Lately? The Sound Design of Apocalypse Now ” Featurette “The Final Mix” Featurette “2001 Cannes Film Festival: Francis Ford Coppola” Featurette “PBR Streetgang” Featurette “The Color Palette of Apocalypse Now ” Featurette Disc Credits

Disc Three Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse (with Optional Audio Commentary by Francis and Eleanor Coppola) NEW : Tribeca Film Festival Q&A with Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Soderbergh NEW : Never-Before-Seen B-Roll Footage John Milius Script Excerpt with Francis Coppola Notes (Still Gallery) Storyboard Collection Photo Archive Unit Photography Mary Ellen Mark Photography Marketing Archive 1979 Teaser Trailer 1979 Theatrical Trailer 1979 Radio Spots 1979 Theatrical Program Lobby Card and Press Kit Photos Poster Gallery Apocalypse Now Redux Trailer



DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES