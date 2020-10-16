When Charlize Theron first appeared onscreen in Max Max: Fury Road, wielding a shaved head and righteous fury, she became the unquestionable breakout star, a new cinematic icon for the ages. It was such an impactful performance that Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy “can’t even think about trying to step into her shoes,” the actress said of her upcoming leading role in the Fury Road prequel. So instead of trying to fill those shoes, Taylor-Joy will try something “different” from Theron’s performance.

In an interview with MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast (via IndieWire), Taylor-Joy spoke about taking on the role of Furiosa in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel which will be directed, co-written, and produced by George Miller. Taylor-Joy gushed about Theron’s indelible take on the role, and teased that she will try to differentiate herself with her starring part in Furiosa:

“I fell in love with Furiosa because of the way Charlize presented her. She did such an incredible job. It was so beautiful. I can’t even think about trying to step into her shoes. It has to be something different because it just can’t be done. […] I’ve already started dreaming about [Furiosa] and she’s coming in very strong. I’m so committed to working as hard as possible as I can. I always said that I wanted a role that I would have to give everything to, it wouldn’t just be my mind but my body, what I’m doing with myself when I’m not on set. I’m so excited for that and to push myself past the limits of what my brain thought was possible.”

Theron had previously admitted that it was “a little heartbreaking” for her to not reprise the role of Furiosa again, but respected and trusted Miller’s decision. “I really love that character [Furiosa], and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her,” Theron said. “She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner.”

But Taylor-Joy, who reminisced about seeing Mad Max: Fury Road for the first time in Belfast, where she is currently filming the upcoming film The Northman, directed by The Witch director Robert Eggers, is determined to do right by both Theron and Miller.

“I walked past the cinema where I first was amazed by this incredible mind of George Miller,” said Taylor-Joy. “It’s difficult to put into words. I feel so humbled and grateful. I think the first thing I thought was ‘I am so excited to work so hard.’ The level of commitment that has been shown by those who came before me, I endeavor to match that. That makes me really excited. I have so much respect for the originators of this crazy world and this collection of characters. I am excited to work really hard.”

Furiosa is also set to star Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The timeline of the film’s production isn’t known yet, but THR adds that the project is in “advance development.”