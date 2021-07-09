Antlers: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Antlers, the ominous-looking horror film produced by Guillermo del Toro and directed by Scott Cooper, was supposed to arrive in theaters last year. But the pandemic got in the way of those plans, and many wondered if Searchlight (AKA Disney) would simply drop the film on Hulu. Instead, the film is now finally headed to theaters this October, just in time for Halloween. Here’s what we know about Antlers so far.



Antlers Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Antlers has an October 29, 2021 release date. As of now, it’s a release exclusive to theaters. The horror movie was initially due out on April 17, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic caused Antlers to move to February 19, 2021. However, with the pandemic still a problem in early 2021, the film ended up being removed from the release date calendar entirely. This began speculation that Antlers might go to streaming, but that theory was put to bed when the October 29 release was announced.

What is Antlers?

Antlers is the new horror movie produced by Guillermo Del Toro and helmed by Scott Cooper, director of Hostiles. And while Hostiles had plenty of horrific stuff in it, this is Cooper’s first genuine horror pic. “[Guillermo] said I’ve obviously never seen you direct a horror film, but there’s a lot of horrific moments in your movies, so I’m more interested in someone who doesn’t work in that genre to step into it,” Cooper said. “Which is I guess a bit like [William] Friedkin in a sense, having not directing in that genre before he took on The Exorcist…[Guillermo is] fantastic and so supportive and wildly imaginative, so it’s really been a great collaboration.”

The film is an adaptation of the short story “The Quiet Boy” by Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca, which you can read here.

Antlers Synopsis

Here’s the Antlers synopsis:

From the visionary world of acclaimed director Scott Cooper and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro comes Antlers. In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) become embroiled with her enigmatic student (Jeremy T. Thomas) whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.

Antlers Director, Crew, and More

Antlers comes from director Scott Cooper, whose credits include Black Mass, Hostiles, Out of the Furnace, and Crazy Heart. Guillermo del Toro, who should need no introduction at this point, produces, along with David S. Goyer and J. Miles Dale. The script was penned by C. Henry Chaisson, Nick Antosca, and Scott Cooper. Florian Hoffmeister (A Quiet Passion) is cinematographer, and Javier Navarrete (Great) handles the musical score.

Antlers Cast

Anterls stars Keri Russell as Julia Meadows (Katelyn Peterson plays a younger version of the character), Jesse Plemons as Paul Meadows; Jeremy T. Thomas as Lucas Weaver; Graham Greene as Warren Stokes; Scott Haze as Frank Weaver; Rory Cochrane as Dan Lecroy; and Amy Madigan as Principal Booth.

