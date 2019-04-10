MGM is working on an upcoming slate of remakes from their own film library, and they’ve hired Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony & Joe Russo to oversee their production. The multi-film non-exclusive creative partnership will have the duo co-developing, co-producing and co-financing a handful of upcoming movies through AGBO Films, and they’ll be starting with the remake of The Thomas Crown Affair starring Michael B. Jordan.

The Thomas Crown Affair remake has been in the works for over three years now, but it sounds like it will finally be moving forward as part of this new deal MGM has struck with Anthony & Joe Russo. Deadline reports a rewrite of the script will be completed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, who previously scripted Deepwater Horizon, World War Z, and The Kingdom.

Following the heist remake, AGBO will turn their attention a live-action/animated hybrid remake of The Rats of Nimh. The book by author Robert C. O’Brien was turned into an animated film by Don Bluth back in 1982, but this new version will be in the hands of director James Madigan, a visual effects supervisor who was at the helm of an episode of Runaways and is looking to make his feature directing debut.

Beyond that, any specific titles haven’t been pegged for remakes yet. However, it should be noted that MGM’s partnership with the Vudu streaming service was also meant to turn some of the studio’s iconic properties into television shows. MGM’s library includes film franchises for James Bond, Rocky, RoboCop, The Pink Panther, The Hobbit, Legally Blonde and 21 Jump Street. Will any of those be on the docket for remakes?

Remakes won’t be the only focus of the new endeavor though. AGBO Films will also have a hand in an original film called Hacienda, written by Aaron Berg (Section 6), and a new project from director Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho).

Here’s what Joe Russo had to say about the new deal:

“This deal reflects the fundamental tenets upon which AGBO was built: a storytelling driven studio designed to develop and produce a complex array of narrative in an ever-evolving landscape. Artist ownership is primary to our agenda, and we’ll be serving as partners on every film. It’s also an amazing opportunity for AGBO to work with MGM, which owns one of the greatest libraries in the world.”

Putting two of the biggest directors in the game right now behind their new film efforts is a smart move for MGM, even if using them to remake movies feels like somewhat a waste of their talent behind the camera. Thankfully, they also have Marvel Cinematic Universe scribes Christopher Markus and Steven McFeely as the co-presidents of story at AGBO Films, so that should help them make things feel fresh, assuming they won’t be super busy with future titles in the MCU.

AGBO Films also has some upcoming films with MCU talent on the way, including the mystery thriller 21 Bridges starring Chadwick Boseman, the kidnapping drama Dhaka with Chris Hemsworth, and the upcoming heist drama Cherry starring Tom Holland. Maybe even more talent from the huge roster of stars in The Avengers movies will be part of these new projects.