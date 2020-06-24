Antebellum was already on my must-see list, but after watching this new – and final trailer – I’m even more intrigued. There’s a lot we still don’t know about the horror pic from writer-directors Gerard Bush andChristopher Renz, but all the imagery released so far has been stunning, and this trailer is no exception. In Antebellum, Janelle Monáe plays a modern-day woman who suddenly finds herself transported back-in-time to the Antebellum South. Watch the final Antebellum trailer below.

Antebellum Trailer

There’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot near the end of this trailer where Janelle Monáe rides a horse into battle, waving an axe, and honestly, if that doesn’t convince you that Antebellum is a must-see, nothing will. This new horror film from Lionsgate comes from writer-directors Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz, and also stars Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

In Antebellum, “Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.” You might notice that that synopsis doesn’t even mention time travel, even though that’s what this film is about. Or is it…? I’m guessing Antebellum has more tricks up its sleeve, and there’s a lot more to this movie than the marketing is letting on. Or I’m completely wrong! Either way, I’m dying to see this thing.

Monáe has fast become one of those performers always worth checking out. After her breakthrough work in Moonlight and Hidden Figures, she’s been landing more and more acting roles, and Antebellum seems to be her biggest feature film acting gig to date – in the past, she’s mostly been in supporting roles, whereas here she’s the lead. And I’m all for more Janelle Monáe starring roles, folks.

Antebellum was originally supposed to arrive in April, but the coronavirus nixed that idea. Now, the movie is currently set to open in theaters on August 21, 2020.