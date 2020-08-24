There’s a rule written down somewhere that says if you’re making a horror movie, you really should consider including at least one creepy child. It can be a boy or a girl, but usually, it’s a creepy girl. Antebellum certainly got the memo, because the clip below does indeed feature a creepy little girl. And just to make things extra creepy, she’s wearing old-timey clothes, so you know something is seriously wrong here.

Antebellum Clip

Antebellum was originally supposed to hit theaters, but, well…we all know what happened to that idea. Instead of continuing to delay the film, or even risk opening it in select locations, Lionsgate decided to make a wise choice and release the film on VOD next month. And ahead of that, here’s a new, unsettling clip!

Antebellum remains a bit mysterious. The trailers make it clear that the movie takes place in both the past (during the Civil War) and the present. But how? Time travel? Alternate dimension? Dream sequence? We’ll have to wait and see! Whatever the explanation, it’s bound to be a spoiler, so maybe try to avoid digging around too much before you see the movie. For now, just know that the official synopsis merely tells us that “successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present, and future – before it’s too late.”

Regarding the film’s VOD destination, writer-directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz said: “While we designed Antebellum to be consumed as a communal experience in the theater, we are thrilled by the unique opportunity we have to pivot to a different kind of communal moment in our culture. As we face the realities of systemic racism in our country, which have crescendoed to this current inflection point in 2020, we understand how imperative it is to bring Antebellum to the broadest audience possible, while also prioritizing health and safety. It is our ardent hope that by sharing our film widely, both nationally and internationally, we will transform the moviegoing experience from home into a true event.”

Antebellum also stars Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Gabourey Sidibe, Marque Richardson, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and introducing Tongayi Chirisa. Look for the film on VOD starting on September 18, 2020.