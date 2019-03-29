Earlier this year, we saw some official footage from a new Marvel-themed attraction called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle! in Hong Kong Disneyland. But now that the attraction has opened its doors to the public, several Ant-Man and the Wasp ride videos have popped up that give us a closer look. Check them out below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Ride

The ride wasn’t slated to officially open until March 31, 2019, but thanks to a “soft opening” a couple days early, we’re able to get an inside look at the queue area and the entire ride itself. As you can see, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise their roles as Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and this attraction is specifically connected to the Iron Man Experience: While Hydra attacks Stark Tower during that ride, the villainous Arnim Zola tries to break into S.H.I.E.L.D., and the riders of this attraction have to help Ant-Man and the Wasp by blasting Zola’s nano bots.

Thanks to DisneyAndMore for pointing us toward these videos:

Here’s the official description of the attraction:

This high-tech, high-energy interactive adventure begins with a visit to the S.H.I.E.L.D. Science and Technology Pavilion, a newly opened facility at Stark Expo in Tomorrowland set up to showcase S.H.I.E.L.D.’s latest technological developments. A seemingly ordinary visit is soon interrupted by Hydra attempting to steal the Arc Reactor atop Stark Tower in Kowloon, Hong Kong, while its artificial intelligence Arnim Zola sends an army of Swarmbots to the S.H.I.E.L.D. Pavilion to steal a Data Core with highly confidential information. As he battles Swarmbots in Kowloon, Iron Man calls in Ant-Man and The Wasp to defend the pavilion, because only they can shrink down to get between the bots’ armor to destroy them from the inside. With thousands of bots and only two of them, Ant-Man and The Wasp call on guests at the pavilion for help. Aboard one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s newest combat vehicles, D/AGR – the Defense/Assault Ground Rover (aka “the Dagger”) – guests are issued an EMP Blaster and engage in a heroic battle alongside Ant-Man and The Wasp to defeat Zola and his Swarmbots.

Rumors have swirled for a while that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle! may eventually come to California Adventure in Anaheim, but they have yet to be confirmed. We’ll keep you posted if we hear more.

Meanwhile, the Disney Parks site has a few pre-opening photos of Rudd, director Peyton Reed, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige riding the new ride. Head over there to see them all, but here are my two favorites: