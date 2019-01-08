Last month, we broke down everything we knew about Marvel’s plans in the theme park space. Today, the company has shared the first Ant-Man and the Wasp ride footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle!, a new attraction coming to Hong Kong Disneyland later this year. Read on to see the footage, a batch of new photos, find out the attraction’s opening date, and how it narratively connects to the Iron Man Experience attraction that’s also in that park.



There have been some rumors that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle! may eventually come to California Adventure in Anaheim, but there’s no word on that yet. However, this official video does reveal that the attraction will open in Hong Kong Disneyland on March 31, 2019. Here’s the video, straight from Marvel.com:

Ant-Man and the Wasp Ride Footage

We’ve been discussing the possibilities of thematically and narratively connected theme park rides for a while now, and in case there was any doubt left, this video shows a Disney employee specifically saying that the story of this attraction will be connected to the Iron Man Experience: as Hydra attacks Stark Tower, Arnim Zola will simultaneously be attempting to break into S.H.I.E.L.D. Riders will be tasked with helping Ant-Man and the Wasp by shooting down Zola’s nano bots as they move through the facility in a ride vehicle.

Here’s the official description:

This high-tech, high-energy interactive adventure begins with a visit to the S.H.I.E.L.D. Science and Technology Pavilion, a newly opened facility at Stark Expo in Tomorrowland set up to showcase S.H.I.E.L.D.’s latest technological developments. A seemingly ordinary visit is soon interrupted by Hydra attempting to steal the Arc Reactor atop Stark Tower in Kowloon, Hong Kong, while its artificial intelligence Arnim Zola sends an army of Swarmbots to the S.H.I.E.L.D. Pavilion to steal a Data Core with highly confidential information. As he battles Swarmbots in Kowloon, Iron Man calls in Ant-Man and The Wasp to defend the pavilion, because only they can shrink down to get between the bots’ armor to destroy them from the inside. With thousands of bots and only two of them, Ant-Man and The Wasp call on guests at the pavilion for help. Aboard one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s newest combat vehicles, D/AGR – the Defense/Assault Ground Rover (aka “the Dagger”) – guests are issued an EMP Blaster and engage in a heroic battle alongside Ant-Man and The Wasp to defeat Zola and his Swarmbots.

Stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise their roles from the movies, and composer Christophe Beck returns from the films to create a new score for this attraction. We’ll leave you with some slick new photos from the attraction below: