Hey, remember Ant-Man and the Wasp? It’s hard to believe, but Marvel Studios had three movies hit theaters this year, but because the Ant-Man sequel wasn’t as successful or Earth-shattering as Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, it barely made a dent in the minds of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That doesn’t mean it should be ignored, but that also makes it the perfect target for mockery from the folks at Honest Trailers.

Watch the Ant-Man and the Wasp Trailer

Ant-Man and the Wasp may have a lot to do with physics, but it certainly doesn’t follow any of the established rules in science. And don’t ask Michael Douglas to explain anything, because he didn’t even watch Captain America: Civil War to understand exactly what the hell is going on in this movie.

At the same time, it’s not like you even need to see the first Ant-Man to keep up with this franchise. Hell, Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins) doesn’t even need any sophisticated weaponry to have the confidence to take on Ant-Man, The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and their tech guru Hank Pym. He just carries around a cell phone and drives around in a Cadillac Escalade.

But for the lack of impact this sequel has on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it makes up for it with the introduction of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, not to mention that mid-credits scene that gets everyone excited all over again for Avengers 4. Hopefully we’ll get to see how Ant-Man is going to help out the team sooner than later.