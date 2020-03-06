Is it just me, or does it feel like Trolls: World Tour has been advertised for a few years now? With one month until the movie hits theaters, one more trailer has arrived, revealing a couple more songs that these musical characters will be singing as they try to stop one bad rock and roll troll from turning everyone into rock zombies. Whatever that means.

Trolls: World Tour Trailer

Here’s the official synopsis for Trolls: World Tour for those who haven’t kept up with the immense mythology:

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder. A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

The Trolls that need to be unified? Well, they all come from different musical backgrounds. There’s Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson .Paak voicing Trolls in the land of Funk. Meanwhile, Country is led by Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn with Sam Rockwell and Flula Blorg as Hickory and Dickory. Anthony Ramos has fresh beats from the Techno tribe, and Jamie Dornan hypnotizes with smooth jazz. International sensation Gustavo Dudamel brings the classical music as Trollzart along with Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle, and Kenan Thompson raps his little heart out as newborn hip-hop troll Tiny Diamond.

You might notice that there are renditions of “Wannabe” by Spice Girls and “Who Let the Dogs Out?” by Baha Men. The introduction of the former would seem to indicate that these songs already have reputations within the world of Trolls. Does that mean these characters somehow exist in the real world where “Wannabe” was a hit? Or does the song somehow have a history in the world of Trolls? Are there Spice Girls versions of Trolls? This could be a world-wrecking revelation.

Trolls: World Tour is directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by David P. Smith. It arrives on April 10, 2020.