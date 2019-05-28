Warner Bros. has released a new Annabelle Comes Home trailer for the third installment of the horror franchise spin-off of The Conjuring, which features the haunted doll unleashing her terrifying possessive powers. This time, famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) find their own home under attack by Annabelle and an entire host of evil spirits that have been released by a few unwitting teens babysitting their 10-year-old daughter (Mckenna Grace). Watch the new Annabelle Comes Home trailer below.

Annabelle Comes Home Trailer

The Warrens were curiously absent from the first trailer for Annabelle Comes Home, which centers on their daughter Judy and her babysitter Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), along with Katie Sarife as her troubled friend Daniela. But this new trailer lets us reacquaint ourselves with the intrepid ghost/demon hunters, as they transport Annabelle back to their house and seal her within a glass case that should never be opened. But naturally, it does.

The seventh film in the Conjuring universe, Annabelle Comes Home acts as both a sequel to the Conjuring films and the Annabelle films, bringing both series together in a terrifying collision that sees a slew of evil spirits awakened by the haunted doll. Judy and Mary Ellen discover that Annabelle has become a “beacon” for all the evil spirits contained within the Warren household, and now their exploits are coming home to roost.

Gary Dauberman wrote and directed Annabelle Comes Home, and he also crafted the story with producer James Wan. Here is the synopsis:

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Annabelle Comes Home arrives on June 26, 2019.