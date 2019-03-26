If you’ve been craving more creepy dolls in your life, today’s your lucky day! James Wan, grandaddy of the spooktacular Conjuring Universe, shared a first-look at Annabelle Comes Home, the third entry in the Annabelle series. Once again, that damn scary doll will be front and center. And in a nice change of pace, Conjuring stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga – who usually don’t bother appearing in these spin-offs – will have parts in the film, although they won’t be the main characters. See the Annabelle Comes Home first look below.

BOO!!!! Sorry, just trying to get you in the Conjuring Universe spirit. Above you can see a pic of scary doll Annabelle, nestled away in the room of cursed objects that resides in the home of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. After Annabelle was introduced in the first Conjuring films, the two spin-off films that followed were both prequels, set before the Warrens acquired the demonic doll. Annabelle Comes Home will change things up a bit. It’s set after the Warrens have locked Annabelle away – but you can be damn sure Annabelle will still find ways to wreak havoc.

In Annabelle Comes Home, the Warrens’ daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) finds herself targeted by Annabelle. The Warrens will pop-up in the film as well, but I’m guessing they’ll head out on a case at some point, leaving Judy to deal with the doll. Judy’s two babysitters will be on hand as well to get in on all this horror action. Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife play the babysitters. (Side-note: who the heck has two babysitters at once?)

James Wan posted the image above on Instagram, with the following message:

OK, maybe she has snuck cameos in my other recent films (which I won’t confirm or deny), BUT… she’ll very definitely be up front and center on this one! The real next chapter of THE CONJURING Universe. On June 28th #AnnabelleComesHome

Directed by Gary Dauberman.

If you’re craving some Conjuring action sooner than June, you might want to check out The Curse of La Llorona next month. It’s not being billed as an official film in the Conjuring Universe, but it’s definitely set in that world. It’s also not very good, I’m sorry to say. But most of the Conjuring films have been enjoyable, and director Gary Dauberman worked on the script for It and the upcoming It Chapter 2, so that’s a plus.