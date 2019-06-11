With six films and counting in the Conjuring universe, it may be easy to forget that the franchise is based on the tales of a real-life family: the famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played in the film by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The latest Conjuring spin-off, Annabelle Comes Home, brings another family member into the fold, their 10-year-old daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace). A new Annabelle Comes Home featurette reminds audiences that not only is the Annabelle doll real, but so was Judy Warren’s unusual childhood.

Annabelle Comes Home Featurette

The real-life Ed and Lorraine Warren’s daughter Judy Spera speaks about the Annabelle doll in the new Annabelle Comes Home featurette released by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. Though the real-life doll was a Raggedy Ann doll, Spera says that it still frightened her to this day. “To this day I will not look it in the eyes,” she said in the featurette.

The seventh film in the Conjuring universe, Annabelle Comes Home acts as both a sequel to the Conjuring films and the Annabelle films, bringing both series together in a terrifying collision that sees a slew of evil spirits awakened by the haunted doll. Judy and Mary Ellen discover that Annabelle has become a “beacon” for all the evil spirits contained within the Warren household, and now their exploits are coming home to roost.

Gary Dauberman wrote and directed Annabelle Comes Home, and he also crafted the story with producer James Wan. Here is the synopsis:

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Annabelle Comes Home arrives on June 26, 2019.