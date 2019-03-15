‘Annabelle 3’ Title Revealed in Short Teaser

Annabelle 3 has an official title. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema revealed the title of the third film in The Conjuring spin-off series that is set to hit theaters this summer. The film follows up the 2014 hit horror film Annabelle, which took place prior to the events of The Conjuring, and the 2017 prequel Annabelle: Creation, which revealed the origin story of the doll in the 1950s. Now, Annabelle is coming home. Find out what the official Annabelle 3 title is below.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema revealed that the official title for the third Annabelle film is Annabelle Comes Home. The title reveal comes courtesy of a short teaser posted to the Annabelle Twitter account, which confirms the film’s June 28 release date.

The plot of Annabelle Comes Home is still largely veiled in mystery, but it will reportedly take place after the doll was placed inside the Warrens’ museum, according to Collider. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are set to reprise their roles as Lorraine and Ed Warren, respectively, with McKenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House) starring as their daughter Judy. We know Annabelle targets Judy, that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actress Madison Iseman is playing Judy’s babysitter, and that Katie Sarife will play “the friend of Judy’s cousin and babysitter.”

Gary Dauberman, who is best known for best known for writing The Conjuring spin-off horror films Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and The Nun, makes his directorial debut with Annabelle Comes Home, working from a story he conceived with James Wan, the director of The Conjuring films and the mastermind behind The Conjuring Universe. Wan is on board as producer for Annabelle Comes Home, which is an interesting reversal for him and Dauberman, who finds himself at the director’s wheel for the first time with this movie. But having penned the first two Annabelle films, it’s clear that Dauberman has a handle on the material and can bring the haunted doll, well, home.

Annabelle Comes Home opens in theaters on June 28, 2019.