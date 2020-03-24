We’re a couple weeks into practicing self-quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the boredom may be beginning to set in. But not for the players of the newly released Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the wholesome Nintendo Switch game in which players spend their days catching fish, building houses, and paying off loans. But most importantly, they’re recreating movie scenes.

Scenes from films like The Lighthouse, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and Howl’s Moving Castle have become popular to parody or pay homage to, with many players sharing their nifty custom designs of beloved characters on social media, to the joy of their anxious followers. Because in a time like this, what better than to celebrate cinema with chibi versions of beloved movie characters?

The Lighthouse has become the movie du jour to reference in the time of coronavirus — its tale of two lighthouse keepers who are driven mad by isolation, and each other, ringing a little too true — and players of Animal Crossing are no exception. One of the key moments in the film, in which Willem Dafoe’s character warns Robert Pattinson’s character that it’s “bad luck to kill a seabird” (which he of course does, kicking off a slew of bad events) has become widely parodied in the game.

In the early days of the Nintendo Switch game, players come across a seagull character named Gulliver who washes up on the players’ beaches. Many couldn’t resist taking a photo of the moment, in the same black-and-white color scheme as Robert Eggers’ 2019 film. Others even went so far as to recreate scenes from the movie itself.

I seen you sparring with a gull. Best leave them be. Bad luck to kill a seabird. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/xAYMviQJNs — Skeleton McGhee (@SkeletonMcGhee) March 23, 2020

what if i recreated shots from the lighthouse in animal crossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/1qOyTPB6Oj — adrian (@johns27a) March 23, 2020

The other popular arthouse film to pay homage to is Celine Sciamma’s gorgeous lesbian romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which players recreated in amazing detail. NEON, the studio behind Portrait of a Lady on Fire, even shared the design of one player.

Coming soon to a Nintendo Switch near you, PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE: The Animal Crossing Cut.

Courtesy of @Xiaoyi_no pic.twitter.com/PFyf5EMqDy — NEON (@neonrated) March 23, 2020

But players mostly delighted in recreating their favorite characters, like Florence Pugh’s May Queen in Midsommar, Lena Headey’s Cersei in Game of Thrones, both versions of Sophie in Hayao Miyazaki’s fantasy film Howl’s Moving Castle, and — an ever-popular one, Ash Ketchum in Pokemon. And of course, there is many a Jedi roaming the shores of Animal Crossing.

I visited my wife’s island to find that the villagers had crowned her The May Queen. Umm… should I be worried? @KaleyGross #Midsommar pic.twitter.com/KUrhJpDDo1 — TJ Harris (@TJPOWERuloveit) March 23, 2020

I named my island Ingary so my first design had to be Sophie (Howl's Moving Castle)?#ACNH #AnimalCrossing #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/r2b3NlfFk5 — ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ??? @ ? (@natakoes) March 22, 2020

Are you playing Animal Crossing? What movie or TV show character or scene have you recreated?