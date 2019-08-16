As we wait for Amazon to take us back to Middle-earth with a new sprawling, epic Lord of the Rings series (which may have a staggering 20 episodes in its first season), let’s look back at Peter Jackson’s film trilogy with a new set of prints from artist Andy Fairhurst. In his trademark style, the prints pay tribute to scenes from Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring featuring Arwen (Liv Tyler), Gandalf the Grey (Ian McKellen), and Boromir (Sean Bean) in heroic stances. See all of the new Andy Fairhust Lord of the Rings prints and find out when you can get them below.

Arwen by Andy Fairhurst

Fine art giclée

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$40 each / $115 per set

Gandalf by Andy Fairhurst

Fine art giclée

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$40 each / $115 per set

Boromir by Andy Fairhurst

Fine art giclée

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$40 each / $115 per set

That last print with Borormir is pretty sad, because you can see the big arrows that have already stuck into his body, leading him to his unfortunate demise. It’s a shame the ring corrupted someone like Boromir, who otherwise was a good man. It just goes to show you how powerful the One Ring truly was, and by association, how much Frodo had to endure throughout this journey.

Andy Fairhurst has created countless prints featuring heroes and villains standing in front of formidable opponents, stunning landscapes, and massive ships. If one had the wall space, it would be cool to have a set of the entire fellowship in this style. Maybe when all is said and done, some lucky collectors will be able to create such a display.

Pick up the Andy Fairhurst Lord of the Rings prints over at Bottleneck Gallery today at 12pm ET.