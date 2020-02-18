There are countless art prints for Back to the Future out there in the world, many of them for the original movie that introduced us to Marty McFly, Doc Brown and the time traveling DeLorean. But as a fan of the whole trilogy from director Robert Zemeckis, what I really like is when an artist creates a set of posters that represents the entire franchise with unifying imagery. Artist Andy Fairhurst has teamed up with Bottleneck Gallery for a new Back to the Future trilogy print set that satisfies all of that criteria. See it below!

Andy Fairhurst Back to the Future Trilogy Prints

Back to the Future Trilogy by Andy Fairhurst

Giclee

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$40 each/Set: $115

Each of the prints features a different version of the DeLorean time machine traveling through time. In each poster, you can see the time that the DeLorean is leaving and the time that it’s going to.

For the original Back to the Future, we’re going from the Twin Pines Mall parking lot in 1985 to old man Peabody’s pine tree farm in 1955. In Back to the Future Part II, we go from the Lyon Estates suburbs of 1985 to the sky highways of 2015. And finally, in Back to the Future Part III, we go from the Old West of 1855 where a locomotive train is pushing the DeLorean into the train tracks of 1985 again.

For those interested in picking up a more rare version of this set of prints, there’s also a giclee set on holofoil paper:

Back to the Future Trilogy – Silver Foil Variant by Andy Fairhurst

Giclee on silver foil paper

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$130

As you can see, the holofoil paper set doesn’t have the title on the images, which I actually prefer since the style of the title appears a little more bold and saturated than the rest of the colors on the artwork.

Both sets of prints go on sale today, February 18, at Bottleneck Gallery’s website starting at 12:00 PM EST.