What is Cassian Andor without his sarcastic droid buddy K-2SO by his side? It’s a sad thought, but one we’ll have to live with, at least at the beginning of Andor, the upcoming Disney+ prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story starring Diego Luna as the morally gray Rebel Cassian Andor.

Alan Tudyk, who voiced and did the motion-capture performance for K-2SO, revealed to Collider that he isn’t in Andor…yet.

“They’re shooting it right now, I’m not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I’ll end up in there,” Tudyk told said.

But that doesn’t rule out the reprogrammed Imperial droid’s appearance later on in the show. In fact, Tudyk suggests that he could appear in later seasons of Andor, which also seems to confirm this will be an ongoing series along the lines of The Mandalorian, versus a limited series like the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi (featuring Ewan McGregor reprising the role of the Jedi Master). Kennedy referred to Andor as merely a “series” in December at the Disney Investor Day, where Tudyk was trotted out alongside Luna to promote the show.

Tudyk confirmed to Collider that he will appear in the series at some point, and that series creator and Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy has major plans:

“I’m going to be in the show. It’s just that the story that Tony [Gilroy] is telling doesn’t involve K-2SO until later on… I can’t be too specific, but I can definitely say that I’m not going to be in the first season.”

Considering Andor covers Cassian Andor’s life before Rogue One, this means we will most likley see the first meeting between Cassian and K-2SO. And considering the droid was originally programmed to serve the Empire, it will likely be a violent clash. It will certainly be interesting to see how that hostile relationship turns into the trusting one we see in Rogue One.

And while it may not happen in season 1, Tudyk is ready to return for future seasons, even if his age is starting to make the mo-cap part of the performance a little more difficult. “I do know this: I have to be on stilts for it, because the character is 7’1″, and I’m not one of those guys that says, ‘somebody else do the motion capture, and I’ll voice it later,'” Tudyk said. “I’ll have to do the motion capture, and I turn 50 in March. So I hope they get to it soon, because I’m not going to be on stilts in, like, five years. I’m not doing it!”

Andor is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022.