San Diego Comic-Con is nearly upon us. Well, this year it’s Comic-Con at Home with a bunch of virtual panels instead of the usual massive gathering of nerds and geeks at the San Diego Convention Center, but we’ll try to make the best of it.

Even though there isn’t a show floor to scour for the usual Comic-Con exclusive merchandise, that’s not stopping the arrival of a new wave of 2020 SDCC exclusive Funko POPs. While this year’s selection feels a little lackluster overall, the introduction of one particular new series of Funko POPs kinda makes up for it. We’re talking about a set of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Funko POPs featuring several different versions of the titular San Francisco news man, and some of the Channel 4 news team.

Anchorman Funko POPs

The Anchorman Funko POPs were announced earlier this month, but we wanted to wait to highlight them until closer to the convention so you didn’t forget about them the time the event rolled around. As you can see, there are three different versions of Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell). Aside from the regular edition with the character in a burgundy suit and a Channel 4 news mug, there’s also Ron dressed in matching pajamas with his friend Baxter, as well as him shooting fire out of his jazz flute.

Along with Ron Burgundy, ou can also try to get your hands on Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd), who is not only holding a bottle of Sex Panther cologne, but the figure itself is scented. Meanwhile, Brick Tamland (Steve Carell) is holding a banana in his hand, just meandering confusedly through every conversation around him.

We’re hoping that this is just the beginning of a whole new line of Anchorman Funko POPs. After all, there’s no Champ Kind (David Koechner) here in the line-up, and surely we can’t have the cast of Anchorman getting the Funko POP treatment without Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate). Plus, even though Brick Tamland holding a banana is great, it would be pretty disappointing if we didn’t get one of his holding a trident since it’s one of the most famous parts of the movie. If we’re lucky, maybe we’ll even get Funko POPs of the rival newsmen played by Vince Vaughn, Luke Wilson, Tim Robbins, and Ben Stiller.

You can check out the full line up of 2020 SDCC exclusive Funko POPs below, as well as which retailers you’ll be able to grab them from. Funko will be releasing these figures throughout their Funko Virtual Con 3.0 from July 19th through July 25th, so you’ll want to stay tuned to their website, as well as their Twitter profile for the latest updates.