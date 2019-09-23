Netflix has debuted the trailer for American Son, the feature film adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway play of the same name. And the film, which stars Kerry Washington reprising her forceful role in the play, looks just as gripping on the screen as it did on the stage. Watch the American Son trailer below.

American Son Trailer

Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale reprise their roles in the original production as an estranged couple from South Florida whose 18-year-old son Jamal has gone missing after a routine traffic stop. As Washington’s distressed mother tries to put the pieces together, the story is told through several other viewpoints, including those of the police officers played by Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee, who were also in the Broadway cast.

The original play, written by former Miami trial lawyer Christopher Demos-Brown, took place entirely in a police precinct waiting room, as the audience is taken through the events in real time. The powerful play, which explored issues of identity, racism, and police brutality, wrapped its Broadway run back in January, a month before production began on the Netflix film. Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon (Fences), who helmed the Broadway play, directs American Son.

With the original cast and original creative team on board, it seems like Netflix is taking careful steps to keep the film as loyal to the source material as possible. The result: a raw, brutal display of emotion from Washington, who could possibly earn some awards buzz for this performance. In addition to starring, Washington is executive producing with Pilar Savone under Washington’s banner Simpson Street. Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold also serve as executive producers.

Here is the synopsis for American Son:

Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, AMERICAN SON tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, and will be making its way to Netflix on November 1, 2019.