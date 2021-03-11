Awards season keeps on keepin’ on, which means we have even more nominees to talk about. The latest batch of nominations comes via two different awards bodies: the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC), and the American Cinema Editors Awards (ACE), nicknamed the Eddie Awards. On the cinematography front, there are several…oh, let’s say, surprises. The biggest surprise is likely a nomination for Cherry, a genuinely bad movie that has rather showy cinematography that immediately takes you out of the film. On the editing front, you’ll see nominations for Mank, Minari, and more.

Let’s start with the 2021 American Society of Cinematographers Awards nominees, shall we? Look, I’m no awards season pundit, and I find movie awards kind of frustrating at times – they have the ability to turn films into something akin to sporting events, and I don’t enjoy that. Still, there are plenty of great movies from 2020 that are certainly deserving of praise. And then there are films that land nominations for reasons that can’t be comprehended. This list is a good example of that – I’m sorry, but Cherry does not deserve to be recognized for its cinematography. Ditto Trial of the Chicago 7, a movie that I seemed to like more than most, but also a movie that looks pretty damn flat, visually. But what do I know? I’m not a member of the ASC.

The winners of the 2021 American Society of Cinematographers Awards will be announced on April 18. Here’s the full list of nominees.

FEATURE FILM

Erik Messerschmidt, ASC for Mank

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for The Trial of the Chicago 7

Joshua James Richards for Nomadland

Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC for Cherry

Dariusz Wolski, ASC for News of the World

SPOTLIGHT

Katelin Arizmendi for Swallow

Aurélien Marra for Two of Us

Andrey Naydenov for Dear Comrades!

DOCUMENTARY

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for The Truffle Hunters

Viktor Kosakovskiy and Egil Håskjold Larsen for Gunda

Gianfranco Rosi for Notturno

MOTION PICTURE, LIMITED SERIES, OR PILOT MADE FOR TELEVISION

Martin Ahlgren, ASC for The Plot Against America, “Part 6”

Anette Haellmigk for The Great, “The Great”

Pete Konczal for Fargo, “The Birthplace of Civilization”

Steven Meizler for The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC for Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR TELEVISION SERIES – COMMERCIAL

Marshall Adams, ASC for Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

Carlos Catalán for Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits”

François Dagenais, CSC for Project Blue Book, “Area 51”

Jon Joffin, ASC for Motherland: Fort Salem, “Up is Down”

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC for Project Blue Book, “Operation Mainbrace”

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR TELEVISION SERIES – NON-COMMERCIAL

David Franco for Perry Mason, “Chapter 2”

Ken Glassing for Lucifer, “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken”

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC for The Crown, “Fairytale”

David Greene, ASC, CSC for Impulse, “The Moroi”

M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC for The Crown, “Imbroglio”

EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR TELEVISION SERIES

Ava Berkofsky for Insecure, “Lowkey Lost”

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

Baz Idoine for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Matthew Jensen, ASC for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 15: The Believer”

Jas Shelton for Homecoming, “Giant”

Now let’s move on to the 71st ACE Eddie Awards, which come courtesy of The American Cinema Editors. I don’t have any complaints here, really. On the TV front, I’m thrilled to see Better Call Saul – one of the best-edited shows on TV – land some nominations. Film-wise, I would’ve loved to see I’m Thinking of Ending Things score a nom, but that film appears to be completely shut-out of awards season. So it goes.

The 71st ACE Eddie Awards will be presented on April 17. The complete list of nominees follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

Mank – Kirk Baxter, ACE

Minari – Harry Yoon, ACE

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Sound of Metal – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

I Care a Lot – Mark Eckersley, ACE

On The Rocks – Sarah Flack, ACE

Palm Springs – Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Croods: A New Age – James Ryan, ACE

Onward – Catherine Apple

Over the Moon – Edie Ichioka, ACE

Soul – Kevin Nolting, ACE

Wolfwalkers – Darragh Byrne , Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

All In: The Fight for Democracy – Nancy Novack

Dick Johnson is Dead – Nels Bangerter

The Dissident – Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah

My Octopus Teacher – Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

The Social Dilemma – Davis Coombe

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

Beastie Boys Story – Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart – Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez

The Last Dance “Episode I” – Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult “Exposed” – Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

The Good Place “Whenever You’re Ready” – Eric Kissack

Schitt’s Creek “Happy Ending” – Trevor Ambrose, CCE

What We Do in the Shadows “On The Run”- Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath

What We Do in the Shadows “Resurrection” – Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Curb Your Enthusiasm “Happy New Year” – Tim Roche, ACE

Insecure “Lowkey Trying”- Nena Erb, ACE

Ted Lasso “The Hope That Kills You” – A.J. Catoline

Ted Lasso “Make Rebecca Great Again” – Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Better Call Saul “Bad Choice Road”- Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE

Killing Eve “Still Got It” – Dan Crinnion, ACE

Mr. Robot “Method Not Allowed” – Rosanne Tan, ACE

This Is Us “Forty: Part Two” – Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Bosch “The Ace Hotel” – Steven Cohen ACE

Euphoria “Trouble Don’t Last Always” – Julio C. Perez IV, ACE

The Mandalorian “Sanctuary” – Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

Ozark “Wartime” – Cindy Mollo, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

Hamilton – Jonah Moran

Mrs. America “Phyllis” – Robert Komatsu, ACE

The Queen’s Gambit “Exchanges”- Michelle Tesoro, ACE

Watchmen “The Extraordinary Being” – Anna Hauger

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Cheer “God Blessed Texas” – Kate Hackett, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show on Earth “Who the F*** Are We?” – Jane Jo, Benji Kast, Seth Skundrick, Evan Wise

Deadliest Catch “Mayday Mayday” – Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Art O’Leary, Ian Olsen, Josh Stockero

How To With John Wilson “How To Cook the Perfect Risotto” – Adam Locke-Norton

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

8:46 – Steven Bognar

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor – Jon Alloway, Chester G Contaoi, Brian Forbes, Brad Gilson, Pi Ware

David Byrne’s American Utopia – Adam Gough, ACE

Saturday Night Live “Tom Hanks” – Paul Del Gesso, Yanni Feder, Daniel Garcia, Jack Klink, Richard Lampasone, Ryan McIlraith, Sean McIlraith, Steven Pierce, Christopher Salerno, Devon Schwab, Ryan Spears, Jason Watkins

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)