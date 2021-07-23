Nothing shakes a small town quite like a murder. It doesn’t take much more for angry, grief-stricken residents to begin pointing fingers and turning against their neighbors. TV shows have been running with this premise for years and it returns once again in the form of American Rust, an upcoming Showtime drama series. The new trailer reveals the show’s dark, gritty tone, promising an unflinching look at the depths of corrupted small-town America. If you were craving another moody murder mystery, Showtime has you covered.

Check out the trailer for American Rust below.

American Rust Trailer

This trailer sets an ominous tone for the series. Jeff Daniels steals focus as police chief Del Harris, who radiates frustration and exhaustion. It’s immediately clear that the effects of the murder are weighing on him, as he watches his town fill with suspicion and hatred. But Del is wading through murky waters himself, seemingly compromised by his relationship with Maura Tierney‘s Grace Poe.

The series description indicates that much of the show will center on the impact of the pair’s relationship. Del’s love for Grace will clash with his investigation when her son is accused of murder. What he’s willing to sacrifice for her happiness and what lengths he’ll reach to protect her son will ripple through the town. Based on the Phillip Meyer novel of the same name, American Rust looks to be a story about betrayal and survival, and it has our attention.

The Murky Morality of American Rust

As we see in a brief montage, there is plenty of love in this small community, complex as it may be. But that doesn’t damper the tension bubbling beneath the surface. To some extent, everyone is compromised by their relationships, but Del’s especially well-positioned as the lead of the investigation. We can only speculate, but will certainly complicate matters for those under suspicion.

An indication of how morally gray the series will be, Daniels opens the trailer by saying “a man can have two reasons for doing the right thing.” Though he never clarifies exactly what they are, we can expect plenty of tension between his actions and intentions. American Rust is sure to explore the poisonous effects suspicion can have on a community.

Oscar Nominee Dan Futterman serves as showrunner and writer for the show, which also stars Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, and Rob Yang.

American Rust will consist of nine episodes and begins airing on Showtime on September 12.

Check out the official synopsis below: