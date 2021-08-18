‘American Psycho’ 4K Steelbook Will Allow You to Return Some Videotapes
American Psycho was already released on 4K once, but now the dark comedy is getting a fancy new 4K steelbook available exclusively at Best Buy. Released in 2000 and based on the highly controversial novel by Bret Easton Ellis, American Psycho helped make Christian Bale a bigger star and took Ellis’ rambling, brutal book and worked it into something a little more digestible for movie audiences.
I’m one of those weirdos clinging to physical media. That said, I’ve never put much stock in steelbooks. However, I have to admit this American Psycho 4K steelbook that’s headed to Best Buy is pretty damn neat. The cover alone – which has a slipcase designed to resemble Patrick Batemen peeling off his facial mask – is very cool.
Here are some more details:
From acclaimed director Mary Harron and staring Christian Bale in his career-making performance as Patrick Bateman, comes the exciting re-release of the unhinged cult-classic AMERICAN PSYCHO. American Psycho arrives October 5th on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) is a Wall Street yuppie, obsessed with success, status, and style, with a stunning fiancée (Reese Witherspoon). He is also a psychotic killer who rapes, murders, and dismembers both strangers and acquaintances without provocation or purpose. Based on the controversial novel, the film offers a sharp satire to the dark side of yuppie culture in the ‘80s, while setting forth a vision that is both terrifying and chilling. Featuring all new artwork from artist Justin Erickson, American Psycho will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ Steelbook at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99.
Released in 2000, American Psycho came to theaters riding a wave of controversy before anyone had even seen it. Bret Easton Ellis’ novel is notoriously graphic in its depictions of ultra-violence, and many felt that the movie was going to be a non-stop gorefest. But in the end, director Mary Harron actually found a way to mold Ellis’ book into a film that still featured blood and gore but not nearly on the level of the book. It also manged to present a more coherent narrative as opposed to the book, which is really a series of episodic events rather than a story with one throughline (for the record, I love the book despite its reputation).
American Psycho 4K Steelbook Special Features
Here are the special features included with this upcoming steelbook:
- Deleted Scenes with Optional Director Commentary
- American Psycho: From Book To Screen (4K Only)
- The ‘80s Downtown
- Audio Commentary with Director Mary Harron (Recorded in 2018 – 4K Only)
- Audio Commentary with Writer Guinevere Turner
The steelbook will be available starting October 5, 2021.