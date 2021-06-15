The American Horror Story brand is growing with American Horror Stories. This new series is kind of like the American Horror Story version of Tales From the Crypt, or Creepshow, or Tales From the Darkside, or – well, you get the point. Rather than telling one story across a season, American Horror Stories will have a new story every episode, and that’s the type of premise that has a lot of promise. A new American Horror Stories teaser has arrived, hinting at the nightmares to come.

American Horror Stories Teaser

More horror than you can handle. American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/Z07E61s0WR — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) June 15, 2021

As a big horror fan, I’ve tried to get into American Horror Story. But every time I sit down to watch a new season I end up giving up less than halfway through. It’s just…not for me. But despite that, I’m intrigued by American Horror Stories, the new spin-off series that sounds more like Tales From the Crypt, with each episode serving as its own standalone horror story.

In my humble opinion, the thing that sinks every season of American Horror Story is a clear lack of planning. The stories often feel as if they’ve been poorly thought out, and as a result, they run out of steam pretty damn fast. But having a show where each episode tells its own standalone story decreases the risk of that particular problem. At least, I hope it does.

This new teaser doesn’t really offer much – it’s a teaser, after all – but if you’re starved for American Horror Story-related content, it’ll probably do the trick. The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto, and while we still don’t know a whole lot about the show, we do know some of the cast members. Matt Bomer, Taissa Farmiga, Evan Peters, Sierra McCormick, Kaia Gerber, and Paris Jackson are all signed up, and frequent American Horror Story player Sarah Paulson is set to direct.

We’ll no doubt learn more about the show the closer we get to the premiere. But in the past, Ryan Murphy has said, “We are doing one-hour stand-alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends, and lore. Many will feature AHS stars you know and love.”

Make of that what you will, readers! I wish I had more info for you, but I don’t! The limited series will premiere the first two of its seven episodes on Thursday, July 15, exclusively on FX on Hulu.