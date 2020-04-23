You know what’s more fun than watching a quiz show? Watching a series about a scandal where a couple tried to cheat on one of the most popular television quiz shows of all-time. AMC has a story just like that coming your way next month.

Quiz is a new three-part miniseries that tells the story of how Major Charles Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen) used his wife Diana (Sian Clifford of Fleabag) and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson of Hamilton), to cheat his way to the top prize on the United Kingdom version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? during its heyday in 2001. The first Quiz teaser has just been released, giving us a better look at the series.

AMC’s Quiz Teaser Trailer

This is a wild true story that you might have seen make headlines nearly two decades ago. However, the United States may not have heard as much about it since the episodes were recorded on September 9 and 10 of 2001, just before the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Plus, due to allegations of cheating, the episodes never aired. Seeing how all this played out should make for a fascinating watch.

Michael Sheen also stars in Quiz as the UK’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant, and the series is written by James Graham (Brexit: An Uncivil War, Ink, This House) and directed by Stephen Frears (Florence Foster Jenkins, Philomena), who also executive produced with Dan Winch (A Very English Scandal, Broadchurch), William Village, James Graham, and Left Bank CEO, Andy Harries. Alice Pearse (Origin, Gregor) also acted as a producer.

Quiz will premiere on Sunday, May 31, with the second and third episodes airing on Sunday, June 7, and Sunday, June 14, respectively. The full series will also be available to binge on AMC Premiere beginning Sunday, May 31.