In lieu of shutting down completely, AMC Theatres, the country’s largest theater chain, has announced a new policy to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (aka COVID-19). Starting tomorrow, March 14, 2020, the chain will be implementing social distancing measures which involve cutting auditorium capacities by at least half.

Meanwhile, the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles has suspended screenings at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre and Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre. Get the details below.

AMC Theatres Coronavirus Response

While some institutions are shutting down due to the coronavirus, AMC still wants you to venture out to their theaters during the pandemic. To make that scenario safer for guests, the chain is reducing capacity in each of their auditoriums by at least 50% from tomorrow until April 1, 2020. Smaller theaters will only have half of their seats available for any given screening, while larger ones with more than 500 seats will be capped to a maximum of 250.

Naturally, they’re also beefing up their efforts to clean “hightouch point areas, including kiosks, counter tops, restroom areas, glass, handrails and doorknobs,” and continuing to clean each auditorium between showings.

“These are uncharted times in the United States,” said AMC president Adam Aron. “We are very closely monitoring the guidance of the CDC. We are complying with all directives from federal, state and local health and government authorities, and with our unilateral move to reduce capacity and increase social distancing we are going beyond what governments are requiring of us. Founded in 1920, AMC Theatres has a proud history that spans 100 years. As we enter our second century, AMC remains firmly committed to offering a clean, healthy, entertaining environment every time our guests come to movies at our theatres.”

American Cinematheque Suspending Screenings & Events

Meanwhile, the American Cinematheque is suspending all screenings and public events at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood and the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica effective as of today until further notice. All Fandango purchases made on or before today have been refunded (though the credit may take ten days to appear on your statement). If you bought tickets in person, you have three options: you can return your tickets for a refund when they open for business again, accept a voucher if you don’t want a refund, or, if you’re feeling charitable, you can just eat the ticket cost and the American Cinematheque will consider it a donation. (They are a nonprofit organization, after all.)