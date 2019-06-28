“[W]e aim to expose more moviegoers to specialized films and increase their theatrical success,” Elizabeth Frank, AMC’s head of worldwide programming and chief content officer, said in a statement.

Films under the AMC Artisan Films program will be kept in theaters longer and given earlier runs in limited release, Frank said. But only select films will get the AMC Artisan Films seal of approval, which will be received once a film is approved as “an artist-driven, thought-provoking movie that advances the art of filmmaking,” according to AMC’s announcement. The very first film to get a boost under this program will be the Danny Boyle-Richard Curtis musical comedy Yesterday, which is expected to open this weekend to a modest $10 million. Other films set to receive this seal is A24’s horror flick Midsommar, the upcoming Downton Abbey movie, and the Sundance darling Blinded by the Light.

This is the most recent effort by AMC to showcase indie films. In 2010, the chain launched AMC Independent in an effort to screen more arthouse movies, following a 2006 initiative AMC Select. It’s unknown how long this program will be in place or how many AMC locations will be participating. If the AMC Artisan Films program goes well, this means that smaller, mid-budget films will be likely to have longer legs and gain word-of-mouth buzz that is essential to gain interest when a film isn’t made from a recognizable IP. Perhaps it won’t save all films from disappearing from theaters without a trace, but it’s an encouraging attempt by AMC to keep the mid-budget movie alive and not doomed to go straight to Netflix.