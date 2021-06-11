Kristin Kreuk is reuniting with her Smallville co-star Alan Ritchson in Amazon’s Jack Reacher series. Simply titled Reacher, the TV series is set to star Ritchson as the title character, a hulking ex-Army investigator who is the protagonist of a series of crime thriller novels by British author Lee Child. And Amazon has bulked up the cast of Reacher with six new cast members, including Kreuk and What We Do in the Shadows breakout star Harvey Guillén.

Deadline reports that Amazon’s Jack Reacher series has recruited six new actors to its ensemble. Joining the Reacher cast are Kristin Kreuk (Smallville, Beauty & the Beast), Marc Bendavid (Dark Matter, Good Witch) Willie C. Carpenter (Devious Maids, Brawl in Cell Block 99), Currie Graham (Murder in the First), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) for season 1 of the series.

They’ll be joining Ritchson, who has been cast as the title character of the series, based on Child’s bestselling novels about an ex-Army investigator who investigates suspicious and dangerous situations and looks decidedly not like Tom Cruise. At 6′ 2″ and frequently displaying a rippling physique, Ritchson, who has starred opposite Kreuk before in Smallville as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, looks to fit the bill. In addition to Ritchson, they join previously announced cast members Maria Sten, Bruce McGill, Hugh Thompson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald and Chris Webster.

But how will the rest of the cast members fit in place in the first season of Amazon’s Reacher series, which is based on the first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor? Let’s break it down.

Who the New Cast Members of Jack Reacher Are Playing

Bendavid plays Hubble, “a frazzled accountant living a grander life than he can afford and gets caught up in a business he would never remotely consider. Hubble loves his family and will do whatever’s necessary to protect them.”

Kreuk portrays Charlie: “Happily married to Hubble, the refined former debutante is living the Country Club life but is much tougher than she looks.”

Carpenter has been cast as Mosley, a “life-long resident of Margrave and the town barber, Mosley hates what’s going on in Margrave and is happy to help Reacher, advising him on the ins and outs of the small town.”

Next, Graham plays Kliner Sr., “beloved by the townspeople for his generosity in saving the struggling town of Margrave, this formidable businessman has a very dark side.”

Guillén, who is probably best known for playing Guillermo in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, is Jasper, “Margrave’s medical examiner who is suddenly overwhelmed and terrified by multiple murders in his small town.”

And lastly, Jenkins plays Young Reacher, presumably in flashbacks: “He learns the life lessons that make Jack Reacher the man he becomes.”

The first season of Reacher is written, executive produced and showrun by Nick Santora. In addition to Santora, the series is executive produced by Child, Don Granger, Christopher McQuarrie and Scott Sullivan, with David Ellison and Dana Goldberg for Skydance. Carolyn Harris oversees the series for Skydance Television, which produces with Amazon Studios and Paramount TV Studios.