Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are teaming with Craig Macneill and Clay Chapman, the team behind the indie horror film The Boy (no, not the one about the creepy doll, the other one), for a new psychological horror anthology series being developed for Amazon. The series is called Unknown, and “plunges into the corners of the American landscape, probing the intersection of folklore and our bloody history of true crime.” The intersection of folklore and our bloody history of true crime is one of my favorite spots to hang out, so this sounds pretty cool to me.

This news comes to us via Deadline, which reports that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films are working with Craig Macneill and Clay Chapman to develop Unknown, a psychological horror anthology series that “plunges into the corners of the American landscape, probing the intersection of folklore and our bloody history of true crime,” with the first season “centered around an estranged brother and sister, who return to the Texas Killing Fields, only to encounter a dark spirit that inhabits the region from their childhood.”

The Texas Killing Fields, for those who are unaware, is an area bordering the Calder Oil Field, which is a 25-acre patch of land situated a mile from Interstate Highway 45. Since the 1970s, at least 30 bodies – mostly young girls and women between the ages of 12–25 years – have been found in the area. Very few of the murders have been solved, and the common belief is that they’re the work of multiple serial killers. In other words, it’s a very good setting for a horror story.

Macneill and Chapman worked together on the 2015 movie The Boy. Macneill has also directed episodes of the new Amazon series Them, as well as The Twilight Zone and Castle Rock. He also helmed Lizzie, a movie about Lizzie Borden starring Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart. I quite enjoyed that film, although it seemed like I was in the minority there. Chapman has authored several horror novels, including The Remaking and the recently published Whisper Down the Lane. I’ve read The Remaking, and thought it was a good read.

I’m a sucker for horror anthology stuff, so I’m all-in on Unknown (although that title is a tad generic, and it would be swell if they thought of something better before it premieres). Unknown is just the latest Amazon project for Nolan and Joy. They’re also working on an adaptation of William Gibson’s sci-fi thriller The Peripheral for the streaming service as well.