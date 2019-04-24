Randall Park and Ali Wong in a romantic-comedy? You’ve already sold us on the latest Netflix rom-com, Always Be My Maybe, which stars the two comedians as childhood friends who reconnect after 15 years apart. Watch the Always Be My Maybe trailer below.

Always Be My Maybe Trailer

Prepare for a month of singing that “Do do doop” part from the iconic Mariah Carey song upon which this movie is based. Always Be My Maybe, which is confusingly a few letters off from the 1995 R&B hit “Always Be My Baby,” isn’t a line-for-line remake of the song, but does give us some ’90s and early 2000s realness, as the film chronicles the decades-long friendship of two childhood friends, Sasha (Wong) and Marcus (Park). But after a falling out, the two don’t speak for 15 years, only to reconnect after Sasha returns to her hometown of San Francisco to open a new restaurant. Sparks fly, shenanigans are had, and voila — you’ve got one of our most anticipated rom-coms of the year.

From the “highly fertile mind” of Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe will be getting more fanfare than the usual Netflix rom-com fare: the film will be getting a limited theatrical release on May 31 — an apt way to end Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Nahnatchka Khan directs a script written by Wong, Park and Michael Golamco. The cast also features Keanu Reeves, Daniel Dae Kim, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, Karan Soni, Charlyne Yi, James Saito, Lyrics Born, and Susan Park.

Here’s the synopsis for Always Be My Maybe, via Deadline:

In Always Be My Maybe, childhood friends Sasha (Wong) and Marcus (Park) have a falling out and don’t speak for 15 years. But when Sasha, now a celebrity chef in Los Angeles, returns to her hometown of San Francisco to open a new restaurant, she runs into her old pal — a happily complacent musician still living at home and working for his dad. Though the two are reluctant to reconnect, they soon find the old sparks — and maybe some new ones — are there.

Always Be My Maybe releases on Netflix and in select theaters on May 31, 2019.