We’re only on the second week of self-quarantine in our efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus across the United States, but some of us are desperate for more content. So it only seems appropriate that we get some of it from the writers of Zombieland, the horror comedy that could give us insight into our potential future as this pandemic continues.

As we highlighted before the weekend began, Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick had to write several versions of what became the famous Bill Murray cameo scene. The original draft was written for Patrick Swayze, who unfortunately never got offered the role because he got sick. The next possibility was Sylvester Stallone, who couldn’t participate due to his schedule, followed by Star Wars saga legend Mark Hamill. You can read the script pages for both of these scenes below.

Sylvester Stallone’s Zombieland Cameo Script Pages

Rhett Reese posted the pages for Sylvester Stallone’s proposed cameo on Twitter on Friday, March 20.

Sylvester Stallone’s cameo plays out pretty much exactly the same way that Patrick Swazye’s did, except you swap out the movie posters and references for what Sly was known for in the 1980s. And instead of turning on the stereo to play that signature song from Dirty Dancing, the song that plays is “Eye of the Tiger” from Rocky III. The references while they’re kicking Zombie Stallone’s ass are a little funnier than Swayze’s demise, especially the last line about Frank Stallone.

Mark Hamill’s Zombieland Cameo Script Pages

Paul Wernick posted the pages for Mark Hamill’s proposed cameo on Twitter on Saturday, March 21.

Mark Hamill’s people gave a firm “no” on this cameo, and honestly, it’s not hard to see why. This is the weakest of the bunch so far and feels incredibly forced, no pun intended. There’s not as rich of a filmgraphy to reference for a Mark Hamill cameo like this, and the story that Tallahassee has about why he began to hate the Star Wars actor just doesn’t work as well as the Stallone and Swayze bits, so we’re glad this one didn’t work out.

There are still plenty more alternate versions of the Zombieland cameo to come from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, so stay tuned for more soon.