The end of Avengers: Infinity War shocked audiences by killing off half of Earth’s mightiest heroes and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy. In just a couple weeks, Avengers: Endgame will show the remaining heroes dealing with the aftermath of Thanos using the Infinity Stones to wipe out half the universe, which includes a plan to kill Thanos and bring everyone back…somehow. But it sounds like the roster of surviving heroes was almost a little bit smaller.

Mark Ruffalo recently revealed that he filmed a death scene for Avengers: Infinity War, which means Bruce Banner may not have been around to help out the remaining Avengers in Endgame. Ruffalo told Yahoo:

“For one take, I did disappear, and then the other one I didn’t. I was pretty sure it was gonna be me. It’s like Survivor. It’s like, who’s gonna get kicked off the island? And I probably should’ve. … It’s like Project Runway for leakers.”

Ruffalo has been known to give away some major spoilers, even if we didn’t realize it until after the fact. He might not be as bad as Tom Holland, but Ruffalo probably needs to be in the dark just in case. So it’s not surprising that a fake ending was shot to make Ruffalo unsure of whether or not he would survive the end of Infinity War. Then again, I wouldn’t be surprised if every single actor shot a scene where they died, simply to keep secrets intact.

But how did directors Anthony & Joe Russo determine who they wanted die? They recently explained to ComicBook.com:

“All of our choices are based on story. It’s based upon the road that these characters have traveled, in not only this movie, but throughout the entire MCU up to this point because, again, these movies are the culmination. So all we can say is that they are very focused story choices. That’s our motivation for everything.”

When it comes to those heroes who survived, fans have been wondering if there’s any significance to those who survived the snap. Anthony Russo offered up this tease, “The only thing we’ll say in that regard is that there’s a reason that the original six Avengers survived.”

Do Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) have what it takes to team up with the rest of the gang to take down Thanos and bring back their friends? We’ll find out on April 26, 2019.