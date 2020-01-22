Two years after the first season of the cyberpunk sci-fi series Altered Carbon hit Netflix, the second season has finally received a release date. The streaming giant has revealed the Altered Carbon season 2 release date in a new promo which features no new footage but lots of cool CGI shots of what I’m assuming is carbon.

Altered Carbon Season 2 Release Date Promo

Altered Carbon will be returning to Netflix on February 27, two years after the Laeta Kalogridis-created sci-fi series first premiered on the streaming service in February 2018. No new footage has been seen yet for the second season, which will feature another cast-shuffling body-swap plot. This time, Avengers: Endgame star Anthony Mackie takes over Takeshi Kovacs, the lone surviving soldier in a group of elite interstellar warriors who was tasked with solving his own murder in season 1. Originally played by Will Yun Lee (who will presumably returning in flashbacks), Joel Kinnaman played the character all last season — to some controversy.

The second season will also feature Simone Missick as Trepp, Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, Torbin Liebrecht as Colonel Ivan Carerra, James Saito as Tanaseda Hideki, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe.

Altered Carbon season 2 premieres on Netflix on February 27, 2020.