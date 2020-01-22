Netflix Announces ‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 Release Date in New Promo
Posted on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Two years after the first season of the cyberpunk sci-fi series Altered Carbon hit Netflix, the second season has finally received a release date. The streaming giant has revealed the Altered Carbon season 2 release date in a new promo which features no new footage but lots of cool CGI shots of what I’m assuming is carbon.
Altered Carbon Season 2 Release Date Promo
Altered Carbon will be returning to Netflix on February 27, two years after the Laeta Kalogridis-created sci-fi series first premiered on the streaming service in February 2018. No new footage has been seen yet for the second season, which will feature another cast-shuffling body-swap plot. This time, Avengers: Endgame star Anthony Mackie takes over Takeshi Kovacs, the lone surviving soldier in a group of elite interstellar warriors who was tasked with solving his own murder in season 1. Originally played by Will Yun Lee (who will presumably returning in flashbacks), Joel Kinnaman played the character all last season — to some controversy.
The second season will also feature Simone Missick as Trepp, Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, Torbin Liebrecht as Colonel Ivan Carerra, James Saito as Tanaseda Hideki, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe.
Altered Carbon season 2 premieres on Netflix on February 27, 2020.
More than 300 years in the future, society has been transformed by new technology, leading to human bodies being interchangeable and death no longer being permanent. Takeshi Kovacs is the only surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors who were defeated in an uprising against the new world order. His mind was imprisoned for centuries until impossibly wealthy businessman Laurens Bancroft offers him the chance to live again. Kovacs will have to do something for Bancroft, though, if he wants to be resurrected. Bancroft’s request of Kovacs is to solve a murder — Bancroft’s. “Altered Carbon” is based on Richard K. Morgan’s cyberpunk noir novel of the same name.