Alpha Gang, a new sci-fi comedy from sibling directing team David and Nathan Zellner, has put together a ridiculously good looking cast. Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mackenzie Davis, Sofia Boutella, and Steven Yeun are all set to star in the film, which is about aliens who come to conquer the planet, only to have a change of heart.

Variety has the Alpha Gang cast news, and what a cast that is. There’s no word on which characters all those attractive people will play, but the film “centers on aliens sent on a mission to conquer Earth. Armed and dangerous, they show no mercy — that is, of course, until they catch the human disease of emotion. Their plan for world domination is in danger of derailing once they start to feel joy, fear, empathy and love.”

Based on, well, everything in the world these days, I have a very hard time believing that the “human disease of emotion” is contagious, since it genuinely seems like a large chunk of humanity is comprised of absolute monsters. But hey, movies are meant to be escapism, and there’s nothing more escapist right now than the belief that there’s still some good left in this world.

David and Nathan Zellner, directors of Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter and Damsel, will helm the film, from a script by David Zellner. “I’ve been wanting to make this film for a long time — a genre mashup of sci-fi, action and comedy,” David Zellner said. “Nathan and I couldn’t be more excited about the incredible cast joining us for this wild ride.”

Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales for the film, with plans for production to begin in 2021. “Alpha Gang is a hilarious, fast-paced and highly commercial movie with a phenomenal A-list cast and is exactly the dose of humor that the market needs right now,” said Dave Bishop, CEO of Protagonist Pictures, and I don’t know about you, but I love me some highly commercial movies with phenomenal A-list cast members.