All aboard! The next train to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is about to leave, and there’s not going to be a lot of room on the train when it leaves Platform 9 ¾. That’s because the entire Harry Potter franchise is being released in a 4K box set that houses each of the films and all the special features inside the Hogwarts Express. Need anything from the trolley? Probably a fat stack of galleons to pay for this Harry Potter 4K box set, which you can see in full below.

Harry Potter 4K Box Set

IGN called our attention to this Harry Potter 4K box set, which is being released on November 2, 2021 in honor of the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Here’s the official product description:

The Hogwarts Express train is constructed of heavy paper board and includes delightful details. The passenger car holds 17 discs – all 8 films in the Harry Potter series on both 4K and Blu-ray, plus Harry Potter Magical Movie Mode on Blu-ray. It also contains a replica train ticket and a booklet inside a Hogwarts luggage themed envelope and a 32-page anniversary booklet filled with photos, props, production notes and artwork from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The replica of the Hogwarts Express train ticket is a nice touch, but I’m not sure it’s enough to justify spending $139.99 on a box set of movies that have already seen several different varieties of packaging and re-packaging, including a previous 4K release. If the Hogwarts Express case was more than just printed cardboard, it might be more of a collectible. However, there are probably fans out there who haven’t yet bought the franchise in the highest video quality available, and there may even be some who just want to have every possible version of the movie in their collection. Enjoy!

The Real Magic of Harry Potter

It’s hard to believe that the first movie in the Wizarding World franchise is 20 years old. It seems like just yesterday we were watching little Daniel Radcliffe grow up in front of our eyes. Since then, he’s gone full nude on stage in Equus, got rather mischievous in Horns, played a farting corpse in Swiss Army Man, and had firearms bolted to his hands in Guns Akimbo. Without Harry Potter, we might never have seen any of that. But the blockbuster franchise made Daniel Radcliffe enough money that he can make whatever kind of weird movies he wants, and for that we are eternally grateful.

Unfortunately, we have to take the bad with the good. The success of the Harry Potter franchise also means Warner Bros. Pictures has been desperate to keep the magic alive. Unfortunately, the Fantastic Beasts spin-off series that is still unfolding has played out more tragically than magically. Let’s not forget that author J.K. Rowling keeps stepping in piles of sh*t that she’s scooped herself, making any ongoing interest in Harry Potter difficult to muster.

Oh well, at least we can revel in the magic of the original film franchise until Warner Bros. inevitably decides to reboot the series.