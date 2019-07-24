It’s a shame that not enough people gave Alita: Battle Angel a shot when it hit theaters earlier this year. It’s a stunning spectacle with incredible visual effects, an intricately created sci-fi world, and some of the most impressive action sci-fi has seen outside of superhero movies. For those of you who have seen the movie, you can see how some of the cyborg-enhanced supporting characters were created with impeccable digital effects, as well as the thrilling rollerball sequence, an action-packed bar fight, and more. Watch the Alita Battle Angel VFX breakdown below.

Alita Battle Angel VFX Breakdown

Visual effects studio DNEG did extensive work on the various cyborgs in the movie, which included the “Factory Gang” in the crazy bar fight scene, as well as the cyborg known as Amok in the flashback sequence. It just goes to show you why it took so long for this adaptation of the manga to get in front of the camera. Technology needed to catch up

Plus, they also did some environment work in the pick-up motorball game, not to mention all of the motorball skates in that scene, which is one hell of a sequence, and it really helps the world feel lived in. You can see the big league motorball sequence over here if you need some convincing to check this movie out.

Set several centuries in the future, the abandoned Alita is found in the scrapyard of Iron City by Ido, a compassionate cyber-doctor who takes the unconscious cyborg Alita to his clinic. When Alita awakens, she has no memory of who she is, nor does she have any recognition of the world she finds herself in. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious past.

Alita: Battle Angel is now available on home video in both digital and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.